Kemba Walker shares his favorite Michael Jordan story and how it changed his career
Video Details
With the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, Kemba Walker is playing the part of host. The Hornets point guard talks about how team owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan gave him one piece of advice that helped shape his career, plus shares his Dwyane Wade memories and much more.
