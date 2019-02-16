Luka Doncic on All-Star snub, LeBron’s influence at NBA Rising Stars media day
From Luka Doncic's disappointment at not making the 2019 All-Star Game to Kyle Kuzma's respect for Dirk Nowitzki and much more, FOX Sports talked to some of the NBA's best and brightest at the Rising Stars media day.
