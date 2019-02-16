Bradley Beal’s NBA Mt. Rushmore: MJ, Dwyane Wade, AI, and Ray Allen — he explains
Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal has a unique Mt. Rushmore of NBA players. He's not saying they're the greatest, just the guys he watched and tried to emulate -- and they're Hall of Famers in their own right (plus the GOAT). Plus, Beal talks about his favorite moments on the court against Dwyane Wade, his first experience with DIrk Nowitzki, and much more.
