James Harden is the NBA MVP (so far) | CHRIS BROUSSARD’S TOP 5

Video Details

Chris Broussard breaks down his top 5 MVP candidates through the first half of the 2018-19 NBA season and explains why the Houston Rockets' James Harden is atop the throne so far. 5. Stephen Curry 4. LeBron James 3. Nikola Jokic 2. Giannis Antetokounmpo 1. James Harden

