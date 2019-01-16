James Harden is the NBA MVP (so far) | CHRIS BROUSSARD’S TOP 5
Video Details
- Central
- East
- East
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Houston Rockets
- James Harden
- LeBron James
- NBA
- Nikola Jokic
- Northwest
- Pacific
- Southwest
- Stephen Curry
- West
- West
-
Chris Broussard breaks down his top 5 MVP candidates through the first half of the 2018-19 NBA season and explains why the Houston Rockets' James Harden is atop the throne so far. 5. Stephen Curry 4. LeBron James 3. Nikola Jokic 2. Giannis Antetokounmpo 1. James Harden
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618