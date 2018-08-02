The Jr. NBA World Championship: 30 countries, 72 teams, 1 global event
The Jr. NBA World Championship is on FOX and FS1, starting Aug. 7.
ANNOUNCER: Basketball is in our blood. In this game, it doesn't matter where you come from, but where your dream can take you. The first ever Junior NBA World Championship on FOX and FS1.
BOY: Felt pretty good. It's like, I'm the next one.
ANNOUNCER: Seven countries, 32 teams, one global event. Today's elite youth. Tomorrow's champions. Junior NBA World Championship begins August 7th on FS1.
