- What are week for the LA Lakers. Kobe Bryant's two jerseys retired at the Staples Center. I was there. The atmosphere was tremendous, and everybody afterwards was talking about where does Kobe Bryant rank all time? Which got me to thinking. Let me put together my top 10 list.

So checking in at number 10-- it is none other than a Kobe rival-- Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs-- five-time NBA champion. Best power forward of all time. The anchor of what became a tremendous long-running dynasty in San Antonio.

At number nine-- Larry Bird, 6 foot 9 inches-- tremendous three-point shooter-- second best shooter in history, according to me, behind Steph Curry. He was the precursor to all of these stretch fours. He was a three man-- also a four man. And by the way, the greatest trash talker in history.

At number eight-- Bill Russell. I couldn't deny 11 rings. Some people might think I'm putting too low-- didn't have the great individual numbers offensively, but arguably, the greatest defensive player in the league battling Wilt Chamberlain, Nate Thurman, Walt Bellamy-- all these great centers. And he was winning every single time.

At number seven is the man of the day-- of the week-- Kobe Bryant. Yes, Kobe Bryant-- 81 points in a game. Nine straight 40-point games. 62 points in three quarters. That was one more than his opponent's whole team, the Dallas Mavericks. And of course, five NBA championships-- two times he repeated as champion. Kobe Bryant-- you can't deny it.

His teammate at number six-- Shaquille O'Neal. I picked Shaq over Kobe because if I had to choose one to start a team with, it would be the big man. Shaq Diesel absolutely dominant for the bulk of his career-- the first several, you know, decade and a half. But then that three-year stretch where he repeated as champion with Kobe-- 36 points, 15 rebounds in the finals.

Then at number five-- Wilt Chamberlain. Here's what I call the NBA record book. The biography of Wilt Chamberlain. I mean, that's how dominant this dude was, physically. 15 points, 26 rebounds a game-- one year. Then the next season-- 45 points, 24 rebounds a game. I mean his numbers are astronomical. We will never see them pass or equal again and, of course, the 100 points in one game.

At number four-- Magic Johnson-- best passer of all time. You know, precursor to all these big point guards-- even guys like James Harden who really aren't true point guard. We had never before Magic seen a guy that size running the show and doing the magnificent no-look behind the back, between the leg passes that he did. Do yourself a favor and check out a Magic Johnson highlight. Oh-- he played 12 years and made it to the finals nine of those years and won five times.

At number three-- his teammate, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar-- six MVP awards. That's the most in history-- six NBA championships and the greatest shot of all time. The sky hook was unstoppable. It allowed him to play well past his prime at an effective level, so much so, that he was 41 years old when he won his last championship.

At number two-- LeBron James. Yes, already-- look, he's playing 815 years. He's already played more games than Magic, Larry Bird, and Michael Jordan. If he retired tonight, he would still have a full outstanding career-- three titles. I mean the size of Karl Malone-- passes like a point guard. Now he's hitting three pointers-- can't shoot free throws that well but hey-- he's human. LeBron James, number two.

And number one, of course, will go-- just about everybody's go-- Michael Jordan-- six-time NBA champion-- 10-time scoring leader-- 10 straight times led the league in scoring-- broke all types of conventional wisdom. You can't build a dynasty around a shooting guard. Oh-- well here comes Jordan. You can't lead the league in scoring and win championships. Oh-- well here comes Jordan. 30 points a game to him which was his career average-- was like what other all-stars did at 20 points. He could get 30 points in his sleep-- average 37 points one year-- 35 points another year-- 32.8 assists and eight rebounds another year. Michael Jordan, the all time go but no surprise there.

