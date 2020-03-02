The respect…

…preceded by the disrespect.

Don’t be fooled. It’s happening right in front of our eyes.

LeBron James and Zion Williamson have a thing going on…and it’s not really that cordial.

Zion hits the jumper over LeBron for a new career-high in points (33)! pic.twitter.com/kQ70e1yBXW — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 2, 2020

On Sunday evening, the Lakers and Pelicans faced off for the second time in a week, meaning LeBron and Zion had a chance to go at it again.

And with that, the NBA has its newest rivalry.

It’s old vs. young. Former phenom vs. future phenom. Today vs. tomorrow.

It’s the NBA’s newest and greatest feud, but unlike the pettiness that’s occurring between James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo, we’re getting to see this one happen on the court.

"LeBron controlled every aspect of the game. … Zion is so amazing b/c he got 35 and I don't think he played great. LeBron had the better game b/c he had 13 assists compared to Zion's 0, they were about equivalent in points and LeBron's team got the win." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/gMRW5vCdtA — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 2, 2020

Of course, LeBron and the Lakers won. Even without Anthony Davis, the Pelicans are not ready to defeat the veteran-laden Lakers, led by the King.

But wait…Zion doesn’t feel that way?!

LIVE: Zion Williamson speaks after scoring a career-high 35 points against the Lakers https://t.co/e2e2uJHeYe — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 2, 2020

Does that look like a kid who is okay with losing, even if it is against LeBron?

Were his comments about LeBron – although complimentary – really that warm and fuzzy?

“Zion Williamson made it clear that he doesn’t want to be LeBron’s little brother, or his protégé… He’s going to figure it out on his own. I think he believes in his heart of hearts that one day he can eclipse LeBron.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/ANGEw1LFhR — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 2, 2020

Zion might be built like a big teddy bear, but he doesn’t play like one.

He actually plays like a shorter version of another big teddy bear.

After 15 games, Zion is averaging 24.1 PPG on 59.3% shooting. The only other rookie in NBA history with 20+ PPG on 55+ FG% in a season is Shaq. pic.twitter.com/sznUkZLmAE — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 2, 2020

Zion came to dominate LeBron James and the Lakers.

He came to remind us of what we already knew: he’s arrived and he can play with the best.

A triple-double and a win will always overshadow a big scoring night.

And moves like this help:

But Zion made a statement of his own.

Zion vs Lakers tonight:

35 PTS (career-high)

7 REB

12-16 FG He ties Carmelo Anthony for the most points scored vs the Lakers by a teenager. He also becomes the first rookie with 35 PTS on 75 FG% since Blake Griffin in 2011. pic.twitter.com/LmkMi7spxY — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 2, 2020

We might not think he’s ready to beat LeBron, but all that matters is that he thinks it. And the best rivalries are created out of the young man chasing the old man.

"LeBron has more in his toolbox. He's a small forward playing point guard, he can control more aspects of the game…. For the force that Zion plays w/, there's a savvy — knowing his spots, knowing he can score 30 without taking the game away from Ingram & Lonzo."—@VinceGoodwill pic.twitter.com/Kv6BvY8mp2 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 2, 2020

Remember when Michael Jordan chased Magic Johnson and Larry Bird?

Remember when Kobe Bryant chased Michael Jordan?

Realize when Zion is chasing LeBron.

"No matter what you think of Michael, Kareem, Kobe & LeBron — wherever you rank them, this is where LeBron is batting 1.000. Being an ambassador for the game, & as he puts it, leaving the game better than he found it, he's as good as any athlete I've ever seen." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/QeMHcaS2u3 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 2, 2020

LeBron seems to be a little nicer than his predecessors. He seems to be willing to hand the game to Zion and others when it’s time.

"LeBron's in a delicate situation in his career, where he's still at the peak of the mountaintop. He still wants to assert his dominance & he wants to let everybody know, 'I'm still the King.' But once it's over I'm still a support system. It's a delicate line." — @VinceGoodwill pic.twitter.com/iGFdus6FEQ — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 2, 2020

It is a fine line. And LeBron is the face of a different generation of players.

.@ShannonSharpe on whether LeBron is too friendly with opponents: "Why would LeBron withhold information that could help the next generation? LeBron is as good of an ambassador as a professional sports league can have and we constantly look for ways to knock him." pic.twitter.com/I5wPWDAPRN — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 2, 2020

But, we still haven’t seen how LeBron will respond when Zion and that next generation actually takes over.

"LeBron is everything for people that he never had. He never had a dad, so he became the most involved father imaginable. He bounced around schools, so he built one. … He still tries to beat the young guys but he's going to be there for them at every point." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/wa5HLaD7tJ — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 2, 2020

Will he still exude the same kindness and support?

"Anybody that says that 'LeBron why would he do that while he's playing? Is he showing a sign of weakness? He's buddy-buddy with guys he's going against. Tell them they can kiss my ass … with a smile too.”@KingJames with a word for the critics. pic.twitter.com/Xv5ZaNhRt3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 2, 2020

That’s a bit aggressive, even though we love it.

LeBron last night: "The league is in great hands with guys like Zion, Ja Morant, Luka, Trae, Jayson Tatum… I'm just happy to be on the floor with those guys." Bron vs those guys this season (14 games): 29/8/10 on 55/39/78 shooting. Still 👑 pic.twitter.com/mSWpPfjoWk — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 2, 2020

That’s a nice thing to say, but why such high numbers against the young guys?

We see your game, Bron.

James is not going softly into the night.

30-point triple-doubles after turning 35: 3 — LeBron James (including tonight)

2 — Rest of NBA combined (Kobe & Bird) pic.twitter.com/gxA1e2H2vB — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 2, 2020

The Lakers and Pelicans won’t face off again this regular season, but those pesky Pels are only three games out of the eight-seed in the West.

Fingers, toes and legs crossed that this rivalry can spill over into the first round of the playoffs.