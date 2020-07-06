We’re two weeks away from the NBA restart in Orlando, Florida, and one of the biggest mysteries heading into the bubble revolves around the conditioning of the players.

But from the looks of it, certain guys have been in the lab staying ready.

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be primed and ready to hit the ground running in Orlando, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

On top of being in peak condition, Davis said last week how he and the rest of the roster feel confident that they will be 100 percent healthy for the first time since the beginning of the season.

There’s a conference call with @AntDavis23 right now. He said one benefit of the layoff between games has been that he is “100 percent healthy,” that he was able to rest various minor injuries he’d been dealing with. He feels great right now. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 2, 2020

Davis had missed 8 games this season due to lingering injuries to his shoulder, knee and ankle, among other nagging impediments.

Davis and the Lakers aren’t the only ones who have benefited from the time off either.

Memphis Grizzlies rookie phenom Ja Morant has used his time off to bulk up and get stronger in order to prepare for Memphis’ playoff push.

“I feel like I’m in more shape. My knees are feeling way better, no pain or anything. I actually feel like I’m leaving the floor easier and jumping higher. I just have been taking this time to focus on my body and making sure everything is good so when it is time to go out and play, I’ll be fine.”

According to Morant, he’s put on quite a bit of muscle during the past few months, too.

12lbs up 💪🏽🤫

WORKKK 🗣 https://t.co/696k9xQ16p — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 30, 2020

Arguably the most intriguing player returning to the floor is Morant’s fellow rookie and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

And if this photo is any indication, Williamson is going to be even more of a handful for NBA defenses in Orlando than he was earlier this season.

Built for this 💪 pic.twitter.com/xdB0OMex35 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 2, 2020

But even with Williamson looking to be in supreme shape, he has only played 19 games so far this season after coming back from a torn meniscus.

These lingering questions are reasons why ESPN’s Jay Williams believes the Pelicans need to be cautious with their prized rookie’s workload when they land in Orlando.

“You have to monitor it each and every game, and I don’t care what anybody says… You’re coming back, you’re playing eight games in 15 days. And for anybody that wants to argue, ‘Just go out there and let him play, he’s only 20,’ the history would prove otherwise, the history of injuries. And for a guy of that size and that weight with that reckless abandon in which he attacks the rim, I think you need to monitor that game by game.”

For Williamson, the goals are simple for the restart of the season: earn a playoff berth.

“We are trying to make a playoff push, and we are trying to get back into our full game condition as well within those eight games.”

Zion on returning to play in Orlando #WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/yFhmczj69J — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 2, 2020

While Williamson is a rising superstar, former NBA MVP James Harden has already reached that status.

And while Zion might be shredding, Harden is shedding, as evidenced by these images from earlier in the summer of Harden showing off a slimmer look than people are accustomed to seeing.

It appears another All-Stars are taking the same approach as Harden.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has been nursing a back injury that sidelined him before play was suspended in March, and now he is back, healthier than ever.

On a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday, Simmons detailed where his health and conditioning currently are as he gears up to return to the court.

“I’m feeling better than I was when I started the season. I’ve been working since I had the injury until now to be prepared for whatever happens, wherever we go. I’m feeling great.”

.@BenSimmons25's mindset on the season restart in Orlando is simple: He’s all in. 📝: https://t.co/5cJ3DfzAj4 pic.twitter.com/6LCWOwxjeM — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 3, 2020

And he certainly looks the part.

It looks like the NBA’s return will truly be the survival of the fittest – pun intended.