Young leads Atlanta into matchup against Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets (26-31, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-43, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks play the Brooklyn Nets. Young currently ranks second in the NBA scoring 30.1 points per game.

The Hawks are 9-30 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta averages 43 rebounds per game and is 3-30 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The Nets are 18-19 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 49.9 points in the paint per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 10.5.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Nets won 108-86 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Irving led Brooklyn with 21 points, and Cam Reddish led Atlanta with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young leads the Hawks averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers and scoring 30.1 points per game while shooting 36.9 percent from beyond the arc. Kevin Huerter is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and 14 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 20.8 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Nets. Caris LeVert has averaged 22.1 points and added 4.2 rebounds while shooting 41.6 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 119.2 points, 42.1 rebounds, 25 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.2 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 52.4 rebounds, 24.8 assists, six steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points on 42.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (elbow), Clint Capela: out (heel), DeAndre’ Bembry: day to day (abdominal).

Nets: Wilson Chandler: day to day (personal), Kyrie Irving: out for season (shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).