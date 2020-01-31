Young has 39 points, 18 assists as Hawks upend 76ers

ATLANTA (AP) — All-Star guard Trae Young had 39 points and a career-high 18 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks past Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 127-117 on Thursday night, extending the 76ers’ road woes.

Simmons scored 31 points to lead Philadelphia. Shake Milton had a career-high 27 points — 14 more than his previous high — but it wasn’t enough to improve the 76ers’ poor road record. Philadelphia, 22-2 at home, fell to 9-16 in away games.

John Collins had 17 points and 20 rebounds for Atlanta.

The 76ers, who began the night tied with Indiana for fifth place in the East, held their last lead at 21-20 against the Hawks, who are last in the conference.

Joel Embid had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Philadelphia.

Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce and his assistants wore Kobe Bryant’s Nike shoes during the game as their tribute to the retired Los Angeles Lakers great, who was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash.

KINGS 124, CLIPPERS 103

LOS ANGELES (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored a career-best 34 points and Sacramento used a strong second quarter to defeat Los Angeles.

It was the first basketball game at Staples Center since Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in Sunday’s helicopter crash in Southern California. Clippers star Paul George narrated a 2-minute video tribute shown before the game while Bryant’s retired No. 8 and No. 24 Lakers jerseys were left uncovered in the upper left corner of the arena.

Buddy Hield added 19 points and Cory Joseph had 16 for the Kings, who made a franchise-record 21 3-pointers.

Lou Williams scored 22 points and Montrezl Harrell had 21 for the Clippers, who were without Kawhi Leonard. The All-Star forward was scratched after pregame warmups due to a lower back strain. George returned after missing the past nine games due to a left hamstring strain and scored eight points in 19 minutes.

RAPTORS 115, CAVALIERS 109

CLEVELAND (AP) — Serge Ibaka scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had 23 and Toronto held off Cleveland for its ninth straight win.

Norman Powell scored eight consecutive points in the final minute for the Raptors after the Cavaliers cut the lead to 105-104. Powell hit a 3-pointer, scored on a layup after making a steal and sank three foul shots to seal the win.

Cleveland trimmed its deficit to one on three occasions and had a chance to tie the game, but Darius Garland missed the second of two free throws with 1:18 to play, leaving Toronto’s lead at 105-104.

Lowry was selected as an All-Star reserve earlier in the day, the sixth time he’ll appear in the game. Pascal Siakam, an All-Star starter, scored 19 points and Powell had 16.

Kevin Love and Collin Sexton each scored 23 points for Cleveland, which has lost nine of 10 overall and nine in a row at home.

CELTICS 119, WARRIORS 104

BOSTON (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 25 points and Boston earned its fifth victory in six games by beating Golden State.

Marcus Smart added 21 points, 17 in the second half on a night when the Celtics became the latest team to offer a tribute to Kobe Bryant following his death in a helicopter crash.

Jayson Tatum, just selected to his first All-Star Game, returned to the lineup after missing three games with a right groin strain. He finished with 20 points in 24 minutes.

D’Angelo Russell led the Warriors, who lost their fifth straight, with 22 points. Alec Burks scored 18.

NUGGETS 106, JAZZ 100

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 28 points, including six in the final two minutes, and dished out 10 assists as the short-handed Denver Nuggets rode a big second-half run to a win over Utah.

Trailing 70-61 with 4:13 left in the third, the Nugget went on a 15-0 spurt to close out the quarter. They continued their roll in the fourth. In all, it was a 27-1 surge — and nearly wasn’t enough.

A 17-point Denver lead was whittled to three before Jokic took over. The big man who just made his second All-Star team hit a pair of free throws, a long jumper and a floater to restore some breathing room.

Jordan Clarkson scored 24 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter for the Jazz on a night when leading scorer Donovan Mitchell was held to four on 1-for-12 shooting. He didn’t get his first basket until there was 4:05 left. Mitchell was selected to his first All-Star Game earlier in the evening.

It marked the first of four meetings between the Northwest Division rivals. The Nuggets (33-15) moved a game clear of the Jazz (32-16).

Jokic carried the load for a Denver team that was missing Jamal Murray (sprained left ankle), Paul Millsap (bruised left knee), Gary Harris (personal reasons) and Mason Plumlee (right foot). Michael Porter Jr. finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

Utah center Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 11 rebounds after making his first All-Star team. The Jazz have dropped three straight.

WIZARDS 121, HORNETS 107

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal had 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists after he was snubbed for an All-Star selection, and Washington topped Charlotte.

Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 23 points, and Terry Rozier had 21. The Hornets have lost nine of 10 and 15 of 18.

Beal, chosen for the All-Star Game the previous two years, failed to make it as a reserve in results that were revealed shortly before game time.

He was 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and his fifth 3 came in the middle of a 13-0 run that gave the Wizards an 82-74 lead with 1:41 to play in the third quarter. Beal also made 13 of 14 free throws and scored more than 30 points for the fifth straight game.

Thomas Bryant had 21 points for Washington, which began a six-game homestand.