Young and the Hawks face the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (28-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (10-33, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Toronto. He currently ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 28.8 points per game.

Article continues below ...

The Hawks have gone 5-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 10-26 in games when scoring more than 100 points.

The Raptors are 19-7 in conference play. Toronto is second in the NBA scoring 17.8 fast break points per game. Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors averaging 4.4.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 119-116 in the last meeting on Nov. 23. Siakam led Toronto with 34 points, and Young led Atlanta with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young has averaged 28.8 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter has averaged 16.2 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 44.4 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Serge Ibaka leads the Raptors with 8.4 rebounds and averages 15 points. Kyle Lowry has averaged 3.2 made 3-pointers and scored 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 108.7 points, 43.2 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 111.8 points, 44.5 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Chandler Parsons: day to day (concussion/whiplash), Alex Len: day to day (back), Jabari Parker: out (shoulder).

Raptors: None listed.