Wizards’ Wall to miss game vs. Hawks for personal reasons

ATLANTA (AP) — Wizards guard John Wall is out for Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks because of personal reasons.

An All-Star the last five years, Wall will miss his first game of the season. He is averaging 21.3 points and 8.4 assists.

Wall’s 9.2 career assists average ranks second among active players.

The Hawks will be without starter Taurean Prince for the next three weeks after the forward injured his left ankle in Monday’s loss to Golden State.

Washington (10-14) has won two straight and four of six. Atlanta (5-19), riding a three-game losing streak, has the NBA’s third-worst record.