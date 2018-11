WASHHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard has aggravated a gluteal injury that kept him out of the first seven games of the season.

Howard aggravated the injury in the second quarter of Sunday night’s game with Portland.

Howard, who was averaging 14.1 points and 10 rebounds in his first eight games, was declared out at halftime after playing just seven minutes, scoring two points and picking up three fouls.