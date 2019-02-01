Pistons rally to beat short-handed Mavericks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 24 points and 14 rebounds in his return from a 17-game injury absence, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Clippers 123-120 in overtime Thursday night after blowing a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead.

James came up one assist shy of a triple-double. He made 5 of 7 free throws and had no fouls in 40 minutes of his first game since Christmas at Golden State when he strained his left groin. The Lakers were 6-11 during the longest absence of his 16-year career.

Tied 118-all, James scored the go-ahead basket in overtime. Lance Stephenson drove for a flailing layup, hitting Boban Marjanovic in the nose with his left elbow while getting fouled. He completed the three-point play that kept the Lakers ahead 123-118.

Avery Bradley and Lou Williams missed on the same possession, and Williams missed a free throw when Stephenson got called for a technical in a tussle with Bradley.

76ERS 113, WARRIORS 104

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Joel Embiid had 26 points and 20 rebounds to spoil DeMarcus Cousins‘ home debut with the Warriors, and Philadelphia snapped Golden State’s NBA-best 11-game winning streak.

Philadelphia hadn’t won a game in the series in nearly six years. Ben Simmons also scored 26 points and JJ Redick added 15 points for the Sixers, who grabbed 16 offensive rebounds to give them 10 or more in five straight games and 11 of 15.

Stephen Curry scored 41 points with 10 3-pointers to go with six assists, and Cousins contributed seven points, six rebounds and six assists.

Kevin Durant hit a 3-pointer with 4:52 remaining to trim the deficit to 102-96, but Draymond Green fouled moments later and received a technical for arguing.

BUCKS 105, RAPTORS 92

TORONTO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 points, Khris Middleton had 18 and Milwaukee beat ended Toronto’s season-best home winning streak at 10 games.

D.J. Wilson scored a career-high 16 points, Eric Bledsoe had 14 and Milwaukee (37-13) wrapped up the season series with its third victory in four meetings with Toronto. The NBA-leading Bucks have a 1 1/2-game lead over the Raptors (37-16) in the Eastern Conference.

The victory ensures Milwaukee will have the best winning percentage in the East through Feb. 3, meaning Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer will represent the conference at next month’s NBA All-Star Game.

Pascal Siakam scored 28 points and Kawhi Leonard had 16 for the Raptors. They had not lost at home since Dec. 9 to the Bucks.

PISTONS 93, MAVERICKS 89

DETROIT (AP) — Andre Drummond had 24 points and 20 rebounds and Detroit rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat short-handed Dallas.

Before the game, the Mavericks traded Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews to the New York Knicks in a seven-player deal. Dallas acquired Kristaps Porzingis, but for this game the Mavericks were significantly undermanned. In addition to the players they dealt, they also were without star rookie Luka Doncic, who sat out with left ankle soreness.

Blake Griffin had 24 points for Detroit.

SPURS 117, NETS 114

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Derrick White scored a career-high 26 points and San Antonio rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Brooklyn for its 16th straight home victory over the Nets.

Fresh off his seventh All-Star selection, LaMarcus Aldridge had 20 points, including a critical three-point play in the final minute, and 13 rebounds for the Spurs. DeMar DeRozan added 15 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a three-game absence because of a sore left knee.

Joe Harris and DeMarre Carroll had 18 points each for the Nets.

MAGIC 107, PACERS 100

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terrence Ross scored 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and Orlando beat Indiana, handing the Pacers their fourth straight.

Nikola Vucevic added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Orlando after being selected to the All-Star team for the first time. D.J. Augustin had 20 points, including nine free throws in the final 1:26.

Orlando broke a four-game losing streak and snapped an eight-game skid against Indiana.

Myles Turner had 27 points and seven rebounds for the Pacers.