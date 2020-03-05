Zion’s star is so bright, it almost overshadowed the star that is Luka Doncic – almost.

For just one night, the NBA took a break from Zion Mania.

Luka Legend reminded the world that he’s still next in line.

Luka Doncic (that’s his real name) led the Dallas Mavericks to a 127-123 overtime victory over Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

And boy, was it must-see entertainment.

Everyone has been swept up in the phenom that is Zion, and rightfully so.

We see you, Z-Dub!

But we also see you, LL (we went back to Luka Legend)!

With those numbers, Doncic racked up his 14th triple-double of the season.

Company Level: Elite.

It also equalled the 22nd triple-double of his career…in 122 career games.

Kidd played 500 games as a Maverick.

To seal the deal, Doncic nailed the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:09 left in overtime.

He is so good.

It’s actually a testament to Zion that he has been overshadowing another young player that is this legit.

Luka is only 21 but already displaying the maturity and stats of a seasoned superstar.

And he just turned 21! He’s not an old 21, if that’s what you’re thinking.

Both Zion and Doncic are the future of the NBA, specifically on the Western side of things.

We won’t be able to write one of their stories without multiple cameos from the other.

Currently, Doncic has a bit of separation between himself and Zion, especially considering the Mavs are currently seventh in the Western Conference and essentially a lock to make the playoffs.

And while Zion might become the biggest thing in basketball for more than a decade…

…don’t forget about Large Luka (we got out of hand with the nicknames).