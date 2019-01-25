Westbrook’s 15th triple-double leads Thunder past Pelicans

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook posted his NBA-leading 15th triple-double of the season and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans 122-116 on Thursday night.

Westbrook finished with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists for the 119th triple-double of his career. The Thunder improved to 10-5 this season when he gets one.

Paul George had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Steven Adams added 20 points and 13 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which won its fourth straight.

The Pelicans were without star center Anthony Davis, who missed his third straight game with a left index finger sprain, and the team announced Thursday that Nikola Mirotic will be out at least a week with a right calf strain.

Jrue Holiday scored 22 points and Darius Miller matched a career high with 21 for New Orleans, which has lost four of five.

Oklahoma City led 65-53 at halftime behind 18 points from Adams. Westbrook secured his triple-double early in the third quarter, and the Thunder rolled to a 98-82 lead at the end of the period.

The Pelicans rallied, but never got closer than five in the final quarter.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Starting G E’Twaun Moore rested. He has been dealing with nagging injuries lately. … C Jahlil Okafor scored 18 points in his sixth start of the season.

Thunder: G Alex Abrines sat out his 11th straight game for personal reasons. He was active, but coach Billy Donovan said Abrines is not ready to play yet. … George was announced as an All-Star starter on Thursday. … Mirotic, who averages 16.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, was injured Wednesday night against Detroit.

UP NEXT

Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Thunder host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.