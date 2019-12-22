Washington takes on New York, aims to end 3-game skid

Washington Wizards (8-20, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (7-23, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to stop its three-game skid with a victory over New York.

The Knicks are 3-17 in Eastern Conference games. New York has a 2-13 record against opponents above .500.

The Wizards are 4-10 against conference opponents. Washington gives up 121.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elfrid Payton leads the Knicks with 5.5 assists and scores 7.8 points per game. Marcus Morris Sr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and 16.1 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Davis Bertans leads the Wizards averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 15.4 points per game and shooting 43.4 percent from beyond the arc. Bradley Beal has averaged 28.6 points and collected 6.1 rebounds while shooting 39.3 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 3-7, averaging 106.1 points, 46.9 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points on 49.0 percent shooting.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 114.7 points, 40.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points on 49.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), Wayne Ellington: out (achilles).

Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out (foot), CJ Miles: out (wrist), Jordan McRae: out (finger), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Rui Hachimura: out (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).