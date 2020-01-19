Washington takes on Detroit, seeks to halt 3-game slide

Detroit Pistons (16-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (13-28, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to stop its three-game skid when the Wizards take on Detroit.

The Wizards are 8-16 in conference games. Washington has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pistons are 12-20 in conference play. Detroit is 4-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Pistons won 132-102 in the last matchup on Dec. 26. Christian Wood led Detroit with 22 points, and Anzejs Pasecniks led Washington with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is shooting 43.7 percent and averaging 27.2 points. Jordan McRae has averaged 18.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 38.8 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

Derrick Rose leads the Pistons scoring 18.3 points and collecting 2.4 rebounds. Andre Drummond has averaged 14.8 rebounds and added 15.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 108.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 109.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Garrison Mathews: out (ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Rui Hachimura: out (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Pistons: Blake Griffin: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees), Reggie Jackson: out (back).