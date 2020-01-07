Warriors waive forward Marquese Chriss

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Forward Marquese Chriss was waived by the Warriors on Tuesday, providing room for Golden State to sign Damion Lee for the remainder of the season.

Lee was in his final days of a two-way contract that allowed him to split time with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League.

Chriss provided a boost for the injury-plagued Warriors after signing as a free agent in late September, but the team faced tough decisions given the constraints of trying to keep two-way players Lee and Ky Bowman.

The 22-year-old Chriss, who said his goodbyes following a 111-98 loss at Sacramento on Monday, averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17.7 minutes over 37 games with three starts.

___

