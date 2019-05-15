Warriors take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (53-29, third in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Golden State Warriors (57-25, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Golden State leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Warriors won the last meeting 116-94. Stephen Curry scored 36 points to lead Golden State to the win and Damian Lillard scored 19 points in defeat for Portland.

The Warriors are 35-17 in conference matchups. Golden State ranks second in the Western Conference with 19.1 fast break points per game, led by Curry averaging 4.6.

The Trail Blazers are 29-23 against Western Conference opponents. Portland averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 18-8 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green ranks second on the Warriors with 7.3 rebounds and averages 7.4 points. Kevin Durant has averaged 29.4 points and collected 4.4 rebounds while shooting 39.8 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 25.8 points and has added 4.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. CJ McCollum has averaged 24.6 points and added 5.1 rebounds while shooting 44.1 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Trail Blazers: Averaging 109.8 points, 46.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 43.7 percent shooting.

Warriors: Averaging 117.9 points, 42.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

Warriors Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: out (torn right quad), Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral), Kevin Durant: out (calf).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Rodney Hood: day to day (left knee bone bruise), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (leg fracture).