Warriors host the Pacers for cross-conference game

Indiana Pacers (29-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (10-36, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces Golden State for a non-conference matchup.

Article continues below ...

The Warriors are 7-16 on their home court. Golden State is 5-34 when giving up more than 100 points.

The Pacers are 12-11 on the road. Indiana ranks eighth in the NBA allowing just 106.1 points and holding opponents to 44.5 percent shooting.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell is scoring 23.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Warriors. Alec Burks has averaged 17.1 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Doug McDermott leads the Pacers averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 10 points per game and shooting 44.1 percent from beyond the arc. Justin Holiday has averaged 2.7 made 3-pointers and scored 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 1-9, averaging 105.9 points, 45 rebounds, 26.3 assists, nine steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 108.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Kevon Looney: out (abdominal), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Pacers: Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (laceration).