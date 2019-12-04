Vucevic, Magic to host Booker and the Suns

Phoenix Suns (9-10, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (9-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in a non-conference matchup.

Article continues below ...

The Magic are 7-4 in home games. Orlando ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Vucevic averaging 2.9.

The Suns have gone 4-3 away from home. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 114.4 points per game and shooting 46.1 percent.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Fournier has averaged 19.8 points and 3.0 rebounds for the Magic. Jonathan Isaac has averaged 6.7 rebounds and added 11.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Booker has shot 50.8 percent and is averaging 24.4 points for the Suns. Kelly Oubre Jr. has averaged 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 40.7 percent over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 3-7, averaging 112.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.2 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 106.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Magic Injuries: Nikola Vucevic: out (right ankle), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

Suns Injuries: Ricky Rubio: day to day (hand), Cheick Diallo: day to day (illness), Aron Baynes: out (calf).