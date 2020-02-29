Valanciunas leads Memphis against Los Angeles following 25-rebound game

Los Angeles Lakers (45-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (28-31, eighth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jonas Valanciunas leads Memphis into a matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers after a 25-rebound game in the Grizzlies’ 104-101 loss to the Kings.

The Grizzlies are 18-21 in conference matchups. Memphis leads the Western Conference with 57 points in the paint led by Ja Morant averaging 10.8.

The Lakers are 31-6 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 23-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won 117-105 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 32 points, and Josh Jackson led Memphis with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Brooks is second on the Grizzlies with 2.0 made 3-pointers and averages 15.6 points while shooting 37.5 percent from beyond the arc. Jackson is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers and 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Rajon Rondo ranks second on the Lakers averaging 5.2 assists while scoring 7.5 points per game. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is shooting 48.9 percent and has averaged 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 108.1 points, 50.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

Lakers: 9-1, averaging 120.4 points, 48.7 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: out (quadriceps), Justise Winslow: out (back), Grayson Allen: out (hip).

Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (groin), Danny Green: day to day (hip), Anthony Davis: day to day (elbow).