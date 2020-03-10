Utah plays Oklahoma City, aims for 7th straight road win

Utah Jazz (41-23, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (40-24, fifth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its six-game road win streak alive when the Jazz face Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 7-4 against Northwest Division teams. Oklahoma City is 21-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Jazz are 5-5 in division matchups. Utah has a 28-9 record against teams under .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Thunder won 104-90 in the last matchup on Dec. 9. Dennis Schroder led Oklahoma City with 27 points, and Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danilo Gallinari is second on the Thunder scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Chris Paul is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers and 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Bojan Bogdanovic leads the Jazz averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 20.2 points per game and shooting 41.4 percent from beyond the arc. Mitchell has averaged 23.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 42.5 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 112.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 109.7 points, 41.6 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: day to day (hip), Darius Bazley: out (knee), Andre Roberson: out (knee).

Jazz: Nigel Williams-Goss: out (quad).