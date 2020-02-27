Utah hosts Washington on home slide

Washington Wizards (21-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (36-22, sixth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks to break its 4-game home losing streak with a victory against Washington.

The Jazz have gone 20-9 in home games. Utah is second in the Western Conference with 36.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.6.

The Wizards are 7-21 in road games. Washington is fifth in the league scoring 115.7 points per game while shooting 46.3 percent.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 127-116 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Bojan Bogdanovic led Utah with 31 points, and Bradley Beal led Washington with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz scoring 24.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Gobert has averaged 12.6 rebounds and added 13.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Utah.

Thomas Bryant leads the Wizards with 7.2 rebounds and averages 12.3 points. Beal has averaged 35.6 points and totaled 3.8 rebounds while shooting 46.8 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 110 points, 44.9 rebounds, 21 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 47.9 percent shooting.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 115.7 points, 42 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Nigel Williams-Goss: out (quad).

Wizards: John Wall: out (left torn achilles).