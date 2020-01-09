Utah faces Charlotte, seeks 6th straight home win

Charlotte Hornets (15-25, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (25-12, fifth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Charlotte looking to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Jazz are 14-3 in home games. Utah is 10-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The Hornets have gone 8-12 away from home. Charlotte gives up 111 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 114-107 in the last matchup on Dec. 21. Bojan Bogdanovic led Utah with 26 points, and Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is shooting 67.1 percent and averaging 14.6 points. Royce O’Neale is shooting 51.0 percent and averaging 6.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Devonte’ Graham leads the Hornets averaging 18.9 points and has added 3.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. Rozier has averaged 3.3 made 3-pointers and scored 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 9-1, averaging 114.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points on 42.9 percent shooting.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 104.2 points, 41.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, seven steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 49.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Hornets: Marvin Williams: day to day (nose).