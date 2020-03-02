Trae Young dealt with the consequences of dealing out embarrassment

Trae Young is one of the NBA’s most electric young stars.

He’s averaging 29.8 points and 9.4 assists, and he’s a walking highlight on the court.

With all of that said, Trevor Ariza refused to be electrocuted.

Trae tried to nutmeg Ariza and was met with a couple forearms to the grill

It’s safe to say this was Young’s first, true ‘welcome to the NBA’ moment of his career. So far, most things have come easy.

In fact, Young has made the nutmeg his signature move this NBA season, catching multiple victims off-guard.

There was veteran point guard Ricky Rubio:

Put rookie R.J. Barrett on the list:

All-Star center Nikola Jokic also fell victim:

Trae Young with the casual nutmeg on Nikola Jokic.

No one is safe.

But at the same time, Ariza made it clear that Young’s signature trick is on the radar of opposing teams going forward.

Trevor Ariza was not a fan of Trae Young's nutmeg.

It came as no surprise that someone finally took exception, and that was someone was a veteran, championship player.

"I loved what Trevor Ariza did, because that kid had that coming. You can't try to embarrass veteran players by bouncing the ball between their legs…it's not routinely done in the NBA." — Skip Bayless

It was a throwback play from Ariza that reminded fans of a time when a little hip-check was common and hard fouls were part of the game.

Young’s trickery is more a sign of current times, where youngsters operate with confidence, not fearing any repercussions for their slick – and somewhat disrespectful – maneuvers.

Shannon Sharpe on Ariza taking issue with Trae's nutmeg attempt: "Allen Iverson crossed over Jordan his first game! These kids are sick with the basketball now, everybody got an AND1 dribble. Deal with it, bruh."

And that’s fine.

If you’re going to attempt to embarrass an opponent, just be okay when they don’t feel like being embarrassed.

No hard feelings

Ariza delivered the consequences and Young dealt with them in stride.

We’ll see who Young decides to dupe next.

Chances are, he’ll choose wisely.