Trae Young scores career-high 50 points, Hawks beat Heat

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had a career-high 50 points and the Atlanta Hawks scored the last 10 points to beat the Miami Heat 129-124 on Thursday night.

Young made 18 of 19 free throws and 8 of 15 3-pointers to set his scoring high in his first game after starting in the NBA All-Star Game.

Bam Adebayo had 28 points and a season-high 19 rebounds for Miami. Adebayo, the NBA All-Star skills champion, added seven assists.

Miami couldn’t hold a late 124-119 lead. After De’Andre Hunter’s tying 3-pointer, Cam Reddish scored with 31 seconds remaining following his steal from Goran Dragic to give the Hawks a 126-124 lead. Young’s two free throws increased the lead to four points.

Miami has lost five of its last six games.

Kevin Huerter and Hunter each scored 17 points for Atlanta.

76ERS 112, NETS 104, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 39 points and 16 rebounds, Alec Burks and Shake Milton added big baskets in overtime and Philadelphia beat Brooklyn.

Playing without All-Star point guard Ben Simmons because of lower back tightness, Philadelphia improved its record at the Wells Fargo Center to 26-2 on the season. The 76ers are 9-19 on the road.

Tobias Harris added 22 points and 12 rebounds boards for the 76ers. Burks had 19 points, including a pair of layups in overtime that gave Philadelphia the lead for good.

Caris LeVert scored 25 points for Brooklyn, which announced before the game that Kyrie Irving would have season-ending surgery on his right shoulder.

BUCKS 126, PISTONS 106

DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 16 rebounds to help Milwaukee rout Detroit.

The Bucks led 70-41 at halftime and by 34 points in the second half. Detroit could never get enough stops to mount any significant rally in the final two quarters.

Former Piston Khris Middleton added 28 points for the Bucks, who won for the 15th time in 17 games. Eric Bledsoe had 19 points and Brook Lopez 18.

The Pistons have lost five straight since trading Andre Drummond to Cleveland on Feb. 6 and were playing for the first time since buying out Reggie Jackson’s contract. Christian Wood, one of seven players in the game who has played for both teams, had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Bruce Brown finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

HORNETS 103, BULLS 93

CHICAGO (AP) — Malik Monk scored 25 points, Miles Bridges added 22 and Charlotte hung on to beat cold-shooting Chicago.

The Hornets let a 21-point lead in the third quarter shrink to two. But they regrouped to win their third in a row after losing five straight and 13 of 14.

The Bulls missed their first 17 3-pointers before Zach LaVine made one in the third quarter and 7 of 31 from beyond the arc in losing their seventh straight game.

Thaddeus Young led Chicago with season highs of 22 points and 11 rebounds. LaVine scored 19 points.