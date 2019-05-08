Toronto visits Philadelphia with 3-2 series lead

Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Toronto leads series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference second round with a 3-2 lead in the series. The Raptors won the last meeting 125-89. Pascal Siakam scored 25 points to lead Toronto to the victory and Jimmy Butler totaled 22 points in the loss for Philadelphia.

The 76ers have gone 31-10 at home. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the league with 47.8 rebounds, led by Joel Embiid averaging 13.6.

The Raptors have gone 36-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 55-18 when scoring more than 100 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Butler has averaged 18.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the 76ers. Embiid has averaged 18.4 points and added 9.2 rebounds while shooting 39.0 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors averaging 8.7 assists while scoring 14.2 points per game. Kawhi Leonard has averaged 31.2 points and collected 8.2 rebounds while shooting 57.4 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Raptors: Averaging 105 points, 41.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95 points on 40.6 percent shooting.

76ers: Averaging 110.2 points, 48.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 43.4 percent shooting.

76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid: day to day (upper respiratory infection).

Raptors Injuries: Chris Boucher: out (back spasms), OG Anunoby: out (appendix).