Toronto takes on Cleveland, aims for 8th straight road win

Toronto Raptors (33-14, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (13-35, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Cleveland aiming to continue its seven-game road winning streak.

The Cavaliers are 8-26 in conference games. Cleveland averages 16.3 turnovers and is 9-24 in games when losing the turnover battle.

The Raptors are 23-7 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto is 31-9 when scoring at least 100 points.

The Raptors won the last meeting between these two teams 117-97 on Dec. 31. Kyle Lowry scored 24 points to help lead Toronto to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and scoring 17.4 points per game while shooting 37.5 percent from beyond the arc. Collin Sexton has averaged 23.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 48.7 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Lowry leads the Raptors averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers while scoring 19.8 points per game and shooting 34.4 percent from beyond the arc. Serge Ibaka is shooting 54.3 percent and has averaged 16 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 106.8 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points on 51.0 percent shooting.

Raptors: 9-1, averaging 119.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ante Zizic: out (illness), Brandon Knight: out (knee).

Raptors: Dewan Hernandez: out (ankle), Patrick McCaw: day to day (nose), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: day to day (ankle), Marc Gasol: day to day (left hamstring tightness).