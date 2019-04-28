Toronto takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Toronto; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Toronto leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Raptors won the last meeting 108-95. Kawhi Leonard scored 45 points to lead Toronto to the win and JJ Redick scored 17 points in the loss for Philadelphia.

The Raptors are 32-9 on their home court. Toronto averages 45.2 rebounds per game and is 27-7 when winning the rebound battle.

The 76ers have gone 31-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the NBA with 47.8 rebounds per game. Joel Embiid paces the 76ers with 13.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Serge Ibaka leads the Raptors with 8.1 rebounds and averages 15 points. Leonard has averaged 28.1 points and totaled 6.9 rebounds while shooting 55.7 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Embiid has shot 48.4 percent and is averaging 27.5 points for the 76ers. Redick has averaged 13.7 points and collected 1.3 rebounds while shooting 38.5 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: 76ers: Averaging 117.8 points, 52.0 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

Raptors: Averaging 106.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.5 points on 38.9 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: OG Anunoby: out (appendix).

76ers Injuries: Mike Scott: out (heel).