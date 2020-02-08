After defeating the might Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, the Toronto Raptors were the feel good story of last season.

Apparently, this season, the Raptors are still feeling good.

And, they are still pumping out the feel-good stories.

Toronto Raptors rookie @TerenceDavisJr’s mom was in the building to watch him play in an NBA game for the second time. He scored 17 PTS (11 in 4th) with 8 REB in the @Raptors 13th straight win. pic.twitter.com/EehOMY2SkW — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2020

Coming into last season, Toronto acquired Kawhi Leonard via trade with the San Antonio Spurs, shipping out Demar Derozan, their franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

The gamble paid off, resulting in the Raptors winning their first NBA championship and finally exorcising their playoff demons.

So, when Leonard decided to go to the Los Angeles Clippers this past summer, nobody faulted him, and it was assumed the Raptors were done as championship contenders.

That was the wrong assumption.

The Raptors extend their franchise-record winning streak to 13 games. They've won 10 straight on the road, also a team record. They're 38-14, the best record they've ever had through 52 games. Imagine if they didn't lose a rotation player to injury every 5 minutes. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 8, 2020

The Raptors aren’t just winning. They are dominating teams, using an all-hands-on-deck operation, led by Pascal Siakam.

Siakam has made the leap from role player to All-Star. He’s increased his scoring average from 16.9 points last season to 23.5 points this season.

Giannis selects Pascal Siakam after LeBron goes with Kawhi Leonard. pic.twitter.com/jeGhSGkmOJ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 7, 2020

In addition, Kyle Lowry is still steering the ship and playing at an All-Star level. He was recently selected for the NBA showcase game for the sixth time.

No hard feelings for Giannis as he selects Kyle Lowry. 😅 pic.twitter.com/kOnRp3Ykjh — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 7, 2020

With experienced role players in Fred Van Vleet, Norman Powell, OG Anunoby and Serge Ibaka all starring in their roles, this is a well-oiled machine that is built to go deep in the playoffs.

Note: The Toronto Raptors’ fanbase will always love Kawhi Leonard and forever appreciate his major contributions to the championship run. This season, though, is just so special. The team was left for dead when Kawhi left … but look at that record. It’s been a ton of fun. — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) February 8, 2020

The Raptors’ winning ways haven’t just put the NBA on notice – they’ve also transformed what was once a devoted hockey town into a city that is truly behind its NBA franchise.

You know the times have changed in Toronto when the bar puts the Raptors pre-game show on the main screens with audio and puts the Leafs game on mute in the corner. — Sarah Jenkins (@sarahjenkinsxo) February 8, 2020

As special as this run has been for Toronto and the Raptors franchise as a whole, for Lowry, it has to be even sweeter.

Kyle Lowry is now in 3rd on the Raptors' all-time scoring list. He's also 1st in assists, steals, 3s, win shares, VORP, charges drawn (I have to presume), defensive rebounds stolen from bigs, big post-ups defended, PU3ITs, +ve bench unit minutes, All-Star nods, and rings (tie). — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) February 8, 2020

And it seems like he’s having fun with it.

This fan told Kyle Lowry that Jimmy Butler was his favorite player, so Lowry put Jimmy on FaceTime for him 🙌 (via @Raptors)pic.twitter.com/v5HWPFV03C — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2020

Ok. Back to the winning.

Is anyone ever going to beat the Raptors? 13 straight wins. Sheesh! 🔥🔥🔥 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 8, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks look like an unstoppable force that is destined to make the NBA Finals this June, but they were also the East’s best team a year ago, when they fell to Toronto in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Toronto is down arguably the league’s best player in Leonard, but it hasn’t stopped them from accumulating the NBA’s third best record with approximately 30 games left in the season.

I’m straight Trippen!!! I’ve been on @espn The Jump for 3 days and totally forgot to talk about THE TORONTO RAPTORS and the incredible season that I KNEW they were going to have, shame on me Got Damn it. One of the Hottest and Deepest teams in the League! My Apologies @Raptors — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 8, 2020

Losing Leonard hurt…but these dinosaurs aren’t extinct just yet.