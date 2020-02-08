The Toronto Raptors have won 13 in a row, and the NBA is realizing they’re not finished

After defeating the might Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, the Toronto Raptors were the feel good story of last season.

Apparently, this season, the Raptors are still feeling good.

And, they are still pumping out the feel-good stories.

Coming into last season, Toronto acquired Kawhi Leonard via trade with the San Antonio Spurs, shipping out Demar Derozan, their franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

The gamble paid off, resulting in the Raptors winning their first NBA championship and finally exorcising their playoff demons.

Happy Nba Finals GIF by NBA - Find & Share on GIPHY

So, when Leonard decided to go to the Los Angeles Clippers this past summer, nobody faulted him, and it was assumed the Raptors were done as championship contenders.

That was the wrong assumption.

The Raptors aren’t just winning. They are dominating teams, using an all-hands-on-deck operation, led by Pascal Siakam.

Siakam has made the leap from role player to All-Star. He’s increased his scoring average from 16.9 points last season to 23.5 points this season.

In addition, Kyle Lowry is still steering the ship and playing at an All-Star level. He was recently selected for the NBA showcase game for the sixth time.

With experienced role players in Fred Van Vleet, Norman Powell, OG Anunoby and Serge Ibaka all starring in their roles, this is a well-oiled machine that is built to go deep in the playoffs.

The Raptors’ winning ways haven’t just put the NBA on notice – they’ve also transformed what was once a devoted hockey town into a city that is truly behind its NBA franchise.

As special as this run has been for Toronto and the Raptors franchise as a whole, for Lowry, it has to be even sweeter.

And it seems like he’s having fun with it.

Ok. Back to the winning.

The Milwaukee Bucks look like an unstoppable force that is destined to make the NBA Finals this June, but they were also the East’s best team a year ago, when they fell to Toronto in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Toronto is down arguably the league’s best player in Leonard, but it hasn’t stopped them from accumulating the NBA’s third best record with approximately 30 games left in the season.

Losing Leonard hurt…but these dinosaurs aren’t extinct just yet.

Happy Lets Go GIF by ESPN - Find & Share on GIPHY

 