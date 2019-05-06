Toronto, Philadelphia tied 2-2 heading into game 5

Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Toronto; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers are in a 2-2 series tie in the Eastern Conference second round. The Raptors won the previous matchup 101-96. Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points to lead Toronto to the victory and Jimmy Butler scored 29 points in the loss for Philadelphia.

The Raptors have gone 32-9 at home. Toronto is 11-7 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 76ers are 20-21 in road games. Philadelphia is fourth in the league with 47.8 rebounds per game. Joel Embiid leads the 76ers with 13.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is averaging 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam has averaged 20.2 points and collected 6.6 rebounds while shooting 51.4 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Embiid has shot 48.4 percent and is averaging 27.5 points for the 76ers. Butler has averaged 17 points and added 5.7 rebounds while shooting 42.2 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: 76ers: Averaging 112.6 points, 50.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points on 42.8 percent shooting.

Raptors: Averaging 102.8 points, 41.9 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.7 points on 40.5 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Chris Boucher: out (back spasms), Jeremy Lin: day to day (back), OG Anunoby: out (appendix).

76ers Injuries: None listed.