Toronto hosts Milwaukee after Middleton’s 40-point game

Milwaukee Bucks (49-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (42-15, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Raptors -1.5; over/under is 231

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Toronto Raptors after Khris Middleton scored 40 points in the Bucks’ 137-134 overtime victory over the Wizards.

The Raptors are 30-8 in conference play. Toronto has a 27-4 record against teams under .500.

The Bucks are 31-4 against conference opponents. Milwaukee has a 36-8 record when giving up over 100 points.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Raptors 115-105 in their last meeting on Nov. 2. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 36 points, and Kyle Lowry paced Toronto scoring 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Lowry has averaged 16 points and 8.2 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Antetokounmpo has shot 55.4 percent and is averaging 29.9 points for the Bucks. Middleton has averaged 24.8 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 53.4 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 9-1, averaging 117.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points on 42.3 percent shooting.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 120.3 points, 52.3 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 42.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Patrick McCaw: day to day (illness), Dewan Hernandez: out (ankle), Norman Powell: out (finger), Marc Gasol: out (hamstring).

Bucks: Kyle Korver: day to day (back), Brook Lopez: day to day (back).