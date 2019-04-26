Toronto begins playoff series against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Toronto hosts first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Philadelphia 76ers to start the Eastern Conference second round. Toronto went 3-1 against Philadelphia during the regular season.

The Raptors are 12-4 against division opponents. Toronto averages 14 turnovers per game and is 33-11 when they have fewer turnovers than their opponents.

The 76ers are 20-21 in road games. Philadelphia is fourth in the league with 47.8 rebounds per game. Joel Embiid paces the 76ers with 13.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors with 8.7 assists and scores 14.2 points per game. Kawhi Leonard has averaged 25.1 points and collected 6.5 rebounds while shooting 52.9 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Embiid leads the 76ers with 13.6 rebounds and averages 27.5 points. JJ Redick has averaged 15 points and collected 1.3 rebounds while shooting 38.4 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: 76ers: Averaging 122.4 points, 53.0 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 42.0 percent shooting.

Raptors: Averaging 106.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92 points on 38.8 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Chris Boucher: day to day (back), OG Anunoby: out (appendix).

76ers Injuries: Mike Scott: day to day (heel).