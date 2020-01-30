Top scorers face off in Los Angeles-Portland matchup

Portland Trail Blazers (21-27, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (36-10, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard meet when Los Angeles faces Portland. Davis is ninth in the NBA averaging 26.5 points per game and Lillard is fourth in the league averaging 29.0 points per game.

Article continues below ...

The Lakers are 23-4 against conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 21-10 record when allowing 100 or more points.

The Trail Blazers have gone 12-19 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is at the bottom of the league recording 19.9 assists per game led by Lillard averaging 7.8.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lakers won 128-120 in the last matchup on Dec. 28. Kyle Kuzma led Los Angeles with 24 points, and Lillard led Portland with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James leads the Lakers with 2.1 made 3-pointers and averages 25.3 points while shooting 34.2 percent from beyond the arc. Kuzma has averaged 15.9 points and collected 5.2 rebounds while shooting 42.9 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 29 points and has added 4.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. Trevor Ariza has averaged 2.7 made 3-pointers and scored 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 116.7 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.8 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 117.1 points, 46.4 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), JaVale McGee: day to day (illness).

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Zach Collins: out (shoulder), Rodney Hood: out for season (leg).