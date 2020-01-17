Top-ranked Milwaukee and Brooklyn face off

Milwaukee Bucks (37-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (18-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks.

The Nets are 12-11 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn gives up 111.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Bucks are 22-3 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is 37-6 when scoring at least 100 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrie Irving leads the Nets with 2.6 made 3-pointers and averages 27.2 points while shooting 36.4 percent from beyond the arc. Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 20.1 points and collected 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40.1 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks scoring 30.1 points and collecting 12.8 rebounds. Khris Middleton is shooting 50.6 percent and has averaged 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 105.6 points, 48.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.2 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Bucks: 9-1, averaging 118.3 points, 53.1 rebounds, 25 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 40.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Garrett Temple: day to day (knee), Kevin Durant: out (achilles), DeAndre Jordan: day to day (finger).

Bucks: None listed.