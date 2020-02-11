Timberwolves host the Hornets for cross-conference game

Charlotte Hornets (17-36, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-36, 14th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Devonte’ Graham and the Charlotte Hornets visit Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves in non-conference play.

The Timberwolves have gone 7-19 in home games. Minnesota averages 15.6 turnovers and is 5-17 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The Hornets are 9-19 on the road. Charlotte has a 3-23 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Timberwolves won the last matchup between these two teams 121-99 on Oct. 25. Towns scored 37 points to help lead Minnesota to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is averaging 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 4.5 made 3-pointers and 19 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Graham leads the Hornets averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers while scoring 17.9 points per game and shooting 37.2 percent from beyond the arc. Terry Rozier has averaged 3.4 assists and scored 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 117 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points on 49.8 percent shooting.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 96.3 points, 42.9 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jake Layman: out (toe).

Hornets: Cody Martin: day to day (nose/concussion), Nicolas Batum: day to day (illness).