Thunder play the Hawks on 3-game win streak

Atlanta Hawks (11-34, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (26-19, seventh in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Atlanta.

The Thunder have gone 14-9 in home games. Oklahoma City scores 109.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Hawks are 5-18 in road games. Atlanta is 7-34 when giving up 100 or more points.

The Thunder and Hawks meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 17 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 19.2 points and added 8.7 rebounds while shooting 52.9 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

John Collins is averaging 18.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter has averaged 14.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 41.7 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 43.5 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 109.9 points, 45.1 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Terrance Ferguson: unknown (personal), Andre Roberson: out (knee), Abdel Nader: day to day (ankle), Steven Adams: day to day (ankle).

Hawks: Trae Young: day to day (thigh), Chandler Parsons: out (concussion/whiplash), DeAndre’ Bembry: day to day (personal), Jabari Parker: out (shoulder).