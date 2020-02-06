Thunder face the Pistons on 3-game win streak

Detroit Pistons (19-34, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (31-20, sixth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Detroit.

The Thunder are 16-10 in home games. Oklahoma City scores 110.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Pistons are 8-17 on the road. Detroit averages 42.5 rebounds per game and is 6-19 when outrebounded by opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Adams leads the Thunder with 9.2 rebounds and averages 10.7 points. Dennis Schroder is shooting 50.4 percent and averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Andre Drummond is averaging 17.8 points, 15.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Pistons. Christian Wood has averaged 14.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 57.5 percent over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 114.9 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 108.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.7 assists, seven steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 49.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Andre Roberson: out (knee).

Pistons: Markieff Morris: day to day (hip), Svi Mykhailiuk: day to day (hip), Derrick Rose: day to day (groin), Blake Griffin: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees).