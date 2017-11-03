Thompson, Durant lead Warriors past Spurs, 112-92

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Klay Thompson scored 27 points, Kevin Durant had 24 and the Golden State Warriors overcame a lethargic first half to beat the injury-riddled San Antonio Spurs 112-92 on Thursday night.

Steph Curry added 21 points for Golden State in its first meeting against the Spurs since sweeping the Western Conference finals en route to the NBA title.

The Spurs played without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker, as they did in the conference finals. Unlike those blowout victories, Golden State struggled to close out San Antonio.

Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points and 10 rebounds, continuing his resurgent season. Kyle Anderson added 16 points in place of Leonard, whose return from an injured right quadriceps is still undetermined.

TRAIL BLAZERS 113, LAKERS 110

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Damian Lillard made a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left and Portland extended its winning streak over Los Angeles to 13 games.

Lillard finished with 32 points, and Portland snapped a two-game skid. Jusuf Nurkic added 28 points for Portland.

Brook Lopez had 27 points and rookie Kyle Kuzma added a season-high 22 for the Lakers, who were short-handed after Larry Nance Jr. injured his left hand in the second half. Fellow rookie Lonzo Ball was 0 for 2 from the field with no points, four assists and three rebounds.

Portland took a 106-105 lead on Lillard’s free throws with 1:56 left. Kuzma made a hook shot on the other end, but Lillard answered with a layup before Nurkic made free throws for a 110-107 lead. The standing crowd chanted ”Beat LA!”

But Kentavious Caldwell-Pope quieted the fans with a 3-pointer off an assist from Ball to tie it with 15.5 seconds left. Lillard hit the winner over the outstretched arm of Brandon Ingram after letting some time run off the clock. To the roar of the crowd, Lillard pointed to his wrist to indicate ”Lillard Time.”

