The Latest: Frank Layden receives Chuck Daly Award

TORONTO (AP) — The Latest from Sunday’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals (all times local):

10:45 p.m.

Andre Iguodala’s 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds left was the clincher, Klay Thompson scored 25 points before leaving with an injury and the Golden State Warriors held off the Toronto Raptors 109-104 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Stephen Curry scored 23 points for the Warriors, who tied the series at a game apiece. The Warriors scored the first 18 points of the second half to take the lead for good.

Draymond Green was an assist shy of what would have been his fourth straight triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Warriors. Thompson left with hamstring tightness and Kevon Looney left with a chest contusion.

Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 34 points.