The Latest: Mavs’ Luka Doncic picks an international ‘Fab 5’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on NBA All-Star Weekend (all times local):

10:55 p.m.

Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers scored 35 points, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics added 30 and the U.S. beat the World team 161-144 in the Rising Stars game for first- and second-year players at All-Star Weekend.

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks finished with 25 points and 10 assists, and De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings had 15 assists for the U.S. Utah’s Donovan Mitchell added 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons led the World team with 28 points. Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen had 21 points for the World squad, and Dallas’ Luka Doncic had 13 points and nine assists.

Both teams shot 55 percent.

It was the fifth time the U.S. vs. the World format was used for what was once known as the rookie game. The World now leads the all-time series 3-2, after its two-game winning streak was snapped.