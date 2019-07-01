The Latest: Thompson says he is returning to the Warriors

The Latest on NBA free agency Monday (all times ET):

4:25 p.m.

All-Star guard Klay Thompson says on social media he is staying put with the Golden State Warriors, using a movie clip of Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” with the line “I’m not leavin!'”

Thompson posted on his Instagram account. He is expected to sign a five-year max contract for $190 million when the NBA free agent moratorium period ends, remaining with Golden State just as he had hoped for all along.

Last year, he made it clear again: “I’ve said it many times before: I would like to be a Warrior for life.”

Thompson had been scheduled for surgery this past week for a torn ACL in his left knee after he was injured during a Game 6 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. Neither the Warriors nor Thompson’s agent have confirmed whether he has had the surgery.