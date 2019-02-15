The Latest: Mavs’ Luka Doncic picks an international ‘Fab 5’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on NBA All-Star Weekend (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Warriors guard Steph Curry says it’s been “really weird” staying in a downtown hotel in his hometown for the All-Star Weekend. It’s leaving him a “little out of sorts.”

When Curry usually visits Charlotte, North Carolina, he and his family stay at a home they once owned, located about 30 minutes from downtown. Or they stay at his parents’ place about 15 minutes away. But with traffic and so much going on this weekend he decided to stay downtown, close to the Spectrum Center.

Curry says family is starting to trickle in and “the real fun starts in a little while.”

He’s hosting a community service event Friday afternoon before making a 30-minute drive north to watch his alma mater, Davidson College, play against St. Joseph’s. He’s excited that the Wildcats will wear alternate black and yellow neon Under Armour jerseys and the same Curry 6 Coy Fish neon shoes that he’ll wear at Sunday night’s All-Star game, which he says “is going to be pretty cool.”

He did find time to stop at one of his local favorites for lunch — Bojangles chicken and biscuits. He jokingly says, “Probably got some crumbs in my teeth right now” while poking at his mouth.

__

1:35 p.m.

Seth Curry has a bold prediction as to who will win the NBA 3-point contest on Saturday night.

“Me, me, I will,” Curry confidently told The Associated Press on Friday at the NBA’s Day of Service at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Curry will be competing in his first NBA 3-point contest against a solid field that includes older brother Stephen Curry, who won the event in 2015 and is third all-time in NBA history with 2,365 3-pointers made.

Seth Curry says, “I want to win it for myself and my family” saying it has been a goal of his to win the event since he watched his father Dell Curry compete in it at the 1992 All-Star game.

Stephen Curry sees the outcome a little differently. When he was asked who’s going to win, he responded, “Oh I am.”

Game on.