The Latest: Giannis says he’ll play in world championship

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he’s pleased with the level of competitive balance that currently exists within the league, though cautioned there are still many ways to improve on that front.

Silver’s annual All-Star weekend address was Saturday night. It comes with Milwaukee holding the NBA’s best record, a surprise of sorts in Denver contending for the top record in the Western Conference and Sacramento in position to end the league’s longest current playoff drought at 13 years.

Silver says there are still teams who choose, for whatever reason, to not be as competitive as others. But he says the league is striving to continue creating a fair and balanced playing field for all 30 teams.