The Latest: Kerr indicates Durant won’t play before Game 3

TORONTO (AP) — The Latest from the NBA Finals and Thursday’s Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

Toronto may be going back to a plan that worked in the Eastern Conference finals.

The East title series turned when the Raptors tasked Kawhi Leonard with guarding Milwaukee’s best player and the league’s likely MVP this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

So a similar tact may be in play for the NBA Finals, with Raptors coach Nick Nurse saying before Game 1 that Leonard —an elite defender— may get time guarding Golden State’s Draymond Green, who is having a tremendous postseason run.

That being said, Nurse cautioned that “it’s more than a one-person job” and said the emphasis on team defense will be paramount.

7:05 p.m.

Larry Bird says Kawhi Leonard is “playing as good as anyone’s ever played in this league through the playoffs.”

But Bird also knows the Toronto Raptors face a new level of pressure in their first NBA Finals.

The three-time NBA champion says of the finals: “If you’ve never been there before and you never played in it, it’s a different animal.”

The Warriors have been here before, winning three titles in the last four years. Bird is especially impressed with a couple of Klay Thompson’s standout performances, including one he saw in person when the Golden State guard scored 60 points against the Indiana Pacers in just 29 minutes.

Bird says the Warriors are “doing things with the 3-point line that I didn’t think would ever happen in this league, so obviously they’re a great basketball team and a great champion. But Toronto’s got a great chance.”