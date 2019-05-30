The Latest: Kerr indicates Durant won’t play before Game 3

TORONTO (AP) — The Latest from the NBA Finals and Thursday’s Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors (all times local):

11:40 p.m.

Pascal Siakam scored 32 points, and the Toronto Raptors won their first NBA Finals game by topping the Golden State Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of this year’s title series on Thursday night.

Kawhi Leonard scored 23 for the Raptors, who played host to the first finals game contested on anything other than U.S. soil. Fred VanVleet added 15 for the Raptors.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points and Klay Thompson scored 21 for Golden State. Draymond Green had a triple-double for the Warriors — 10 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists. It was his 31st career triple-double, and the Warriors fell to 29-2 when he puts together one of those efforts.

Game 2 is Sunday night.