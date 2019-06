The Latest: Police: 4 shot at Raptors rally in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a rally for the NBA champion Raptors in Toronto (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

Toronto police now say four people were shot and wounded at a rally for the NBA champion Raptors, and two people were arrested.

Police had initially said two people were shot.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says four people suffered gunshot wounds Monday and that none of the injuries were life-threatening. Saunders says others suffered minor injuries as they tried to get away from the shooting.

He asked for witnesses and people who might have video from the scene to come forward.

Saunders says the two people were arrested “with firearms.”

Police have not said whether they believe the shooting was a targeted attack or an act of terrorism.