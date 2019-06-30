The Latest: Nets add DeAndre Jordan to their frontcourt

<p> FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against Indiana Pacers' Cory Joseph (6) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis. Rarely relevant at the same time on the basketball court, the Knicks and Nets are front and center in the free agency race, two of the teams best positioned to make a splash when the market opens. Both can afford two top players, with hopes of landing not only a Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, but possibly even both. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) </p>

The Latest on NBA free agency (all times ET):

10:35 p.m.

The Brooklyn Nets have added another Olympian to their frontcourt, agreeing to a deal with center DeAndre Jordan.

Agent Jeff Schwartz confirmed that Jordan was changing New York teams after ESPN reported he would get a $40 million, four-year deal.

Jordan began last season in Dallas but was sent to the Knicks in the trade for Kristaps Porzingis. He averaged 11 points and 13.1 rebounds for the season, exceeding his career averages in both categories.

His agreement came hours after the Nets agreed to a deal with Kevin Durant, Jordan’s teammate on the 2016 U.S. Olympic team.