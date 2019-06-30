The Latest: Nets add DeAndre Jordan to their frontcourt

The Latest on NBA free agency (all times ET):

10:35 p.m.

The Brooklyn Nets have added another Olympian to their frontcourt, agreeing to a deal with center DeAndre Jordan.

Agent Jeff Schwartz confirmed that Jordan was changing New York teams after ESPN reported he would get a $40 million, four-year deal.

Jordan began last season in Dallas but was sent to the Knicks in the trade for Kristaps Porzingis. He averaged 11 points and 13.1 rebounds for the season, exceeding his career averages in both categories.

His agreement came hours after the Nets agreed to a deal with Kevin Durant, Jordan’s teammate on the 2016 U.S. Olympic team.